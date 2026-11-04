Dar, Saudi FM stress continued dialogue, diplomatic engagement for regional peaceDar, Saudi FM 

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (DNA): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here, the two leaders exchanged views on current regional and international developments and matters of mutual interest.

They underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement in promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and continue consultations on issues of shared concern.

The contact between the two foreign ministers reflects the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and their shared commitment to regional peace and stability.