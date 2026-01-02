Dar, Saudi FM discuss regional tensions, call for de-escalation
ISLAMABAD, JAN 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke tonight to Saudi Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan @FaisalbinFarhan. Both leaders discussed the latest situation in the region.
DPM/FM stressed that all concerned in the region must avoid any escalatory move and advised to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy for the sake of regional peace and stability.
