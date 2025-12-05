Dar, Saudi FM discuss Gaza in urgent phone call
ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed regional developments, particularly Gaza.
The DPM/FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermines humanitarian access.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and adva
