Dar, Saudi FM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

DNA

RIYADH: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations, regional developments, and cooperation at multilateral fora.

According to a statement, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the longstanding Pak-Saudi partnership and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries. They expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation in diverse fields and agreed to enhance collaboration in political, economic, investment, and security domains.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on important regional and international issues, including the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for concerted diplomatic efforts to address humanitarian challenges and ensure lasting peace in the Middle East.

Senator Ishaq Dar congratulated Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the leadership of the Kingdom on the successful hosting of the Future Investment Initiative Forum, praising Saudi Arabia’s dynamic role in shaping global economic and investment trends. He also thanked the Saudi government for its warm hospitality.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, while maintaining strong coordination at platforms such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).