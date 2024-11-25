Dar-Ryzhenkov meeting sets stage for Belarus President’s Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25: /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.



Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov discussed bilateral and regional issues and the agenda and the programme of the visit of President Lukashenko to Pakistan. They underlined the importance of Pakistan-Belarus relations and reaffirmed commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.



The two sides expressed satisfaction at the momentum of bilateral exchanges and high level visits between Pakistan and Belarus and expressed the hope that President Lukashenko’s visit will further boost bilateral relations.



The Ministers also discussed key regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East. They expressed their support for peaceful resolution of conflicts and underlined the need for a coordinated approach to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



The two sides emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation in international and regional organizations to advance mutual interest and to jointly address global challenges.