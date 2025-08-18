Dar rules out 27th Constitutional amendment, urges peace with neighbors

ISLAMABAD, AUG 18: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said there is no need for a 27th constitutional amendment as the country is still absorbing the 26th.

Speaking to the media in London, Dar said the country was running smoothly and dismissed the need for another amendment.

He added that India has been making verbal violations of the ceasefire, but Pakistan remains alert. “If India looks at us with ill intent, we will respond firmly,” he said. Dar stressed that Pakistan seeks peace with its neighbors.

“We are a peace-loving nation and want to live with neighboring countries in harmony,” he said. He added that ties with Afghanistan and Iran have improved, noting that Iranian officials acknowledged recognizing Pakistan as a true friend.

The foreign minister also said he had suggested developing an airport in Mirpur on the model of Sialkot International Airport and told British parliamentarians that Pakistan would provide the land for it.

He praised the ongoing digitization of land records and improvements in the passport issuance system.

Earlier, Dar met UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary Hamish Falconer in London, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.

According to the Foreign Office, the meeting reviewed positive progress in bilateral ties, with both leaders agreeing to expand their partnership and discuss regional and global developments.

Falconer is the UK’s parliamentary under-secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.