Dar reiterates Pakistan’s principled stand on Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed on Wednesday Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian issue during the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on the Middle East.

Speaking at the session chaired by Pakistan, Dar said that Gaza had become a site of widespread suffering, with hunger and devastation affecting civilian populations. He called for the urgent and uninterrupted provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected.

He emphasised the country’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for a two-state solution, grounded in political negotiations, as essential for lasting peace in the region.

He urged the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and take meaningful action to advance peace efforts.

Dar also expressed Pakistan’s support for stability and a lasting peace in Syria. Additionally, he voiced concern over the recent Israeli attack on Iran, calling for restraint and adherence to international law.

Also Read: Ishaq Dar, Marco Rubio to hold first high-level talks on July 25

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 25 in Washington in what will be the first high-level engagement between the two since Rubio assumed office.

The meeting, confirmed by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, will see senior officials from both sides in attendance.

“Preparations for the meeting are complete, and I will be present alongside top leaders from both delegations,” Bruce said during a press briefing.

Dar is currently on an official visit to the United States and is expected to travel to Washington after concluding engagements in New York, which include meetings with the Pakistani diaspora and leading US think tanks, as well as interviews with international media.