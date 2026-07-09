Dar, Radman vow new chapter in Pakistan-Croatia bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Croatian Foreign Minister Dr. Gordan Grlić Radman held a joint press stakeout in Islamabad today, marking the first high-level visit from Croatia to Pakistan in years.

During the talks, both sides agreed to inject greater momentum into political and economic relations and decided to fully operationalize the MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations, with the first round to be held either in late 2026 or early 2027.

On the economic front, both countries acknowledged that bilateral trade remains below potential and agreed to revitalize ties by encouraging B2B exchanges and holding a future trade forum. Pakistan invited Croatian businesses to benefit from its investment-friendly policies, while both sides discussed collaborative arrangements between their ports, including Karachi Port.

A major breakthrough came on visa facilitation, as Minister Dar requested a Croatian visa processing facility in Islamabad to spare Pakistani applicants the inconvenience of traveling to Tehran. Minister Radman gave a positive response, and alternatives such as Gerry’s visa services are being explored.

On trade preferences, Pakistan noted it has initiated preparatory work for reapplication under the EU’s GSP+ scheme, with new regulations set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Both sides also agreed to work on legal pathways for skilled Pakistani labor mobility while combating human smuggling and illegal migration.

On regional and international issues, Minister Dar briefed his counterpart on Jammu and Kashmir as a long-standing UN agenda item, raised the situation in Gaza, and sought Croatia’s support for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty after India placed it in abeyance following the May 2025 conflict. Pakistan also briefed Croatia on its mediation role in the US-Iran conflict, which led to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on June 18, a role that the Croatian side appreciated.

Both countries condemned terrorism in all forms, with Pakistan stressing the need for the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory for attacks against Pakistan. The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and agreed on the need for peaceful solutions in line with international law.

Minister Dar expressed confidence that the visit would open a new chapter in Pakistan-Croatia relations, while Minister Radman, who arrived directly from the NATO meeting in Ankara, reaffirmed Croatia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.