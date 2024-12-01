Dar opens Charity Bazaar at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar inaugurated the Charity Bazaar organized by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA), aimed to support underprivileged communities. The event featured a diverse range of cultural stalls, representing various foreign embassies, and was held at the Foreign Office.

One of the key attractions of the Bazaar was the wide variety of delicacies from different countries, with Central Asian and Arabian cuisines being particularly popular among visitors. These offerings provided guests with the opportunity to experience and appreciate the diverse culinary traditions from around the world.

The Bazaar also showcased the cultural heritage of numerous countries, creating an environment of multicultural exchange and celebration. However, it was noted that many of the European missions did not participate this year, which could have affected the overall diversity of the event.

Additionally, a ‘Parade of Nations’ was held, featuring children of diplomatic staff. These children, dressed in the traditional attire of their respective countries, presented lively tableaus and proudly waved their national flags, further adding to the festive and cultural atmosphere of the event.

Through this initiative, the PFOWA Bazaar not only provided a platform for cultural exchange but also played an important role in raising funds for the support of underprivileged communities in Pakistan.