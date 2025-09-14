Dar meets Uzbek FM on sidelines of Doha summit

DOHA, SEPT 14: /DNA/ – Deputy PM/ FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov @FM_Saidov on the margins of the Emergency #ArabIslamicSummit Foreign Ministers’ preparatory meeting in Doha.

The two leaders deplored Israeli strikes on Qatar and other states in the region as clear violations of sovereignty and international law. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stressed the urgent need to advance regional peace and stability.

They also underscored the vital role of the OIC and Arab League in shaping a unified response and strengthening solidarity across the Muslim Ummah in these challenging times.