Dar meets UN envoy Todt to bolster Pakistan’s road safety

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr. Jean Todt @JeanTodt.

The DPM/FM commended Mr. Todt’s distinguished career in motorsport, philanthropy, & his role in advancing global road safety.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring safer roads for all citizens, including through collaboration with the UN Road Safety Fund, UNECE, and other relevant agencies.