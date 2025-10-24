Friday, October 24, 2025
Main Menu

Dar meets UN envoy Todt to bolster Pakistan’s road safety

| October 24, 2025
Dar meets UN envoy Todt to bolster Pakistan's road safety

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr. Jean Todt @JeanTodt.

The DPM/FM commended Mr. Todt’s distinguished career in motorsport, philanthropy, & his role in advancing global road safety.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring safer roads for all citizens, including through collaboration with the UN Road Safety Fund, UNECE, and other relevant agencies.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan says Afghan crossings to remain closed

Pakistan says Afghan crossings to remain closed

Fiaz Chaudhry ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced that border crossings with Afghanistan would remain closed,Read More

Poland, Pakistan deepen ties with defense and trade deals

Poland, Pakistan deepen ties with defense and trade deals

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister ofRead More

Comments are Closed