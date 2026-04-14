Dar meets Turkish, Egyptian, Saudi diplomats in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Mr. Musa Kulaklikaya, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkiye; Ambassador Nazih El Naggari, Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt; and, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer AlSaud, Director General of the MFA of Saudi Arabia

DPM/FM appreciated the close, brotherly relations and convergence of views on important regional and global matters among the four brotherly countries. He called for devising a cooperative framework among the four countries, focusing on the shared goals of peace, prosperity and economic development.

Senior diplomats from the three countries are in Pakistan for the inaugural Senior Officials’ Meeting of 4 Countries (Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, held today in Islamabad.