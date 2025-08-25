Dar meets Malaysian FM, urges humanitarian access for Gaza

JEDDAH, AUG 25 /DNA/ – – The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Mohamad Haji Hasan, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, on the sidelines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers today.

The meeting was marked by a strong expression of bilateral solidarity and a shared deep concern for the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

A Unified Call for Peace in Palestine

Both ministers emphasized their nations’ firm solidarity with the people of Palestine. They discussed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and concurred on the urgent necessity for:

Unhindered humanitarian access to deliver critical aid to civilians.

to deliver critical aid to civilians. An immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the violence.

to end the violence. A concerted effort to pave the way for a lasting and just peace.

Reaffirming Brotherly Bilateral Relations

Foreign Minister Dar fondly recalled the successful hosting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meeting by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur in July and his positive interactions with the Malaysian leadership.

Building on this foundation, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia. They agreed to achieve this through:

Enhanced high-level exchanges .

. Expanding trade and economic ties for mutual benefit.

for mutual benefit. Promoting people-to-people contacts to deepen cultural and social links.

About Pakistan-Malaysia Relations:

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy cordial and long-standing relations, characterized by mutual respect and cooperation on international forums. Both nations are active members of the OIC and share similar views on various global issues, particularly their support for the Palestinian cause.