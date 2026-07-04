Dar meets Koç Holding Executives to boost economic ties

ANKARA, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with senior executives of Koç Holding on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Türkiye Business Conference, including Yağız Eyüboğlu, President, Energy Group; Polat Şen, President, Durable Goods Group; Can Dinçer, CEO of Arçelik; Melih Poyraz, CEO of Aygaz; and Ramazan Yön, CEO of Demir Export.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in energy, manufacturing, mining, and industrial investment, while exploring new opportunities to deepen the Pakistan–Türkiye economic partnership.

DPM/ FM apprised the Buisness leaders of Türkiye regarding investment friendly environment in Pakistan. He encouraged them to explore and benefit from Pakistan’s vibrant economy by investing in Pakistan either in solo or joint ventures.

Koç Holding is one of the leading Buisness Group of Türkiye with an estimated net worth of $25 Billion dollars.Their management has shown keen interest for making invest in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Pakistani Federal Ministers of Maritime, Power, Petroleum, Privatisation, IT & Telecommunications and Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye.