Dar meets French minister in New York

DNA

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot on sidelines of the 81st Session of UNGA in New York.

Both sides reviewed Pakistan-France bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral ties, including through enhanced political engagement, trade and investment, educational linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

The DPM/FM appreciated France’s efforts in support of the two-State solution, including its decision to restrict imports of goods from Israeli settlements. Both Ministers stressed that the Palestine issue must remain high on the international agenda and underscored the importance of sustained international efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive resolution.

On the situation concerning Iran, both sides exchanged views on the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and regional efforts to address the crisis, and highlighted the importance of implementing the Islamabad MoU. Both Ministers also stressed the need to ensure the safety and free flow of maritime traffic and uninterrupted energy supplies, given the wider economic implications of the disruptions.

The French Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region and agreed on the importance of utilizing regional forums to address regional challenges and promote dialogue.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement on bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.