Dar meets Chinese FM Wang Yi

DNA

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in the New York at the sidelines of Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting between the two leaders was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, as is the hallmark of Pakistan-China friendship. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations including CPEC. Global and regional issues of shared interest were also discussed.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. There is unanimous support in Pakistan for further enhancement of bilateral ties. Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan-China cooperation is pivotal for regional peace and stability and prosperity.

Thanking China for its steadfast and continued support to Pakistan’s integrity, sovereignty and core issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to further elevate bilateral relations with China to a higher levels of cooperation and collaboration.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China accorded a special significance to Pakistan in its foreign policy, including its role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. China would continue to firmly support Pakistan on its core issues and socio-economic development. He emphasized that guided by the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of two countries, China would continue to enhance its ironclad ties with Pakistan for safeguarding the shared interests of the two counties.

The two sides also discussed speedy implementation of phase-II of CPEC and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC. The two sides agreed to further expand cooperation under CPEC for harnessing its shared benefits.

Both leaders also agreed to maintain close strategic communication and coordination on important issues, and enhance their cooperation at the multilateral forums.