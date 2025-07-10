Dar meets Australian counterpart; vows to promote trade, education ties

KUALA LUMPUR, JUL 10 (APP/DNA):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday met Australian Foreign Minister Senator Hon Penny Wong on the sidelines of 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting here.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed strong Pakistan-Australia ties and commitment to enhance cooperation in trade, education, and people-to-people links.

In a “productive and forward-looking engagement,” he said that Pakistani diaspora and cricket were a living bridge between the countries.

Both sides agreed to boost bilateral trade, currently at $1.186 billion, promote academic partnerships, and increase high-level political exchanges.