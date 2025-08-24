Dar meets ailing Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia

DHAKA, AUG 24 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia, at her residence.

In view of Begum Zia’s prolonged indisposition, the DPM/FM expressed his best wishes for her speedy recovery and well-being. He also conveyed to Begum Sahibah the greetings from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He lauded her services to Bangladesh as Prime Minister of the country. The memories of Begum sahiba’s visit to Pakistan in 2006 were also recalled.