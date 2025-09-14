Dar, Malaysian FM condemn Israeli strikes on Muslim nations

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met today with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the Emergency #ArabIslamicSummit preparatory meeting in Doha.

They strongly condemned Israeli strikes on #Qatar and other Muslim nations as gross violations of sovereignty and international law. They reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the vital importance of unity across the Muslim Ummah. They welcomed the Arab Islamic Summit as timely and essential for collective action at this critical juncture.