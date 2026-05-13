Dar, Kuwait FM discuss Hormuz closure global economic impact

ISLAMABAD, MAY 13 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

FM Sheikh Jarrah appreciated the peace efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister, Field Marshal, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister in promoting dialogue and engagement between the United States and Iran. He commended Pakistan’s constructive role in advancing regional peace and stability.

The two leaders discussed the wider implications of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy and expressed hope for a peaceful and durable resolution of the ongoing situation.

DPM/FM reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing all efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond.