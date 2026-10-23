Dar joins R4 foreign ministers meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 participated in the 6th R4 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Istanbul today, alongside H.E. Hakan Fidan of Türkiye, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty of Egypt.

The Ministers reviewed regional developments since their last meeting in New York, with particular focus on the situation in the Middle East and related security challenges/ conflicts.

The Ministers expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also condemned the Houthi attacks targeting the Kingdom and underscored the importance of respecting state sovereignty.

They discussed ways to strengthen regional coordination and advance diplomatic efforts to promote lasting peace, security, and stability.