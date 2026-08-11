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Dar, Indonesian FM reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

| August 11, 2026
Dar, Indonesian FM reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister H.E. Sugiono today.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments, including the evolving situation concerning US–Iran engagements. FM Sugiono appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and important role in promoting dialogue and facilitating efforts towards peace and stability.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in key priority areas and emphasized the importance of maintaining close contacts.

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