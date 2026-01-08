Dar, Hossain review cooperation, OIC session in phone call

ISLAMABAD, JAN 8 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a substantive telephone conversation with the Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, on Wednesday evening.

The high-level discussion focused on strengthening the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral matters, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation across various sectors to foster mutual progress and prosperity.

The conversation also encompassed a productive exchange of views on recent developments in the region, with both sides underscoring the importance of peace, stability, and constructive dialogue.

A key point of convergence was the appreciation for the timely initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled for January 10, 2026, in Jeddah. The two leaders acknowledged the critical role of the OIC in addressing pressing issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

The dialogue concluded on a positive note, reflecting a shared commitment to deepening the historical bonds between the two nations and collaborating closely on multilateral platforms for the collective good of the region and the Islamic world.