Dar for transforming Pak-Egypt ties into solid partnership

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has affirmed that the leadership of Pakistan and Egypt is committed to strengthening fraternal relations and transforming them into a solid partnership.

In an interview with Egyptian media outlet Ahram Online on the eve of Pakistan National Day, the FM called for enhancing Pakistani-Egyptian bilateral relations and ensuring they are based on the two nations’ shared faith, cultural affinity, and aspirations. To a question, he said the close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Pakistan’s non-permanent membership in the Security Council, would contribute to finding peaceful solutions to issues affecting the Islamic world and facing global challenges.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s support for the Egyptian plan to reconstruct the Gaza Strip and its readiness to play its part in this regard. He assured Pakistan’s strong opposition to any proposal that seeks to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland, considering this a flagrant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principles of justice and fairness. He also expressed Pakistan’s great appreciation for Egypt’s role in mediating the ceasefire agreement and its ongoing efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Pakistan and Egypt’s relations are built on a solid foundation laid by the people of the two countries on their shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinities, and aspirations. Both countries are cradles of ancient civilizations like the Indus Valley and Nile River. The Egyptian intelligentsia strongly inspired the founding fathers of Pakistan,” he said in response to a query.

He said current leadership of Pakistan and Egypt was committed to perpetuating this traditional warmth and transforming the relationship into an enduring partnership. “Our future lies in further strengthening this valuable relationship and joining hands for the betterment of both countries. Therefore, the two sides have been working on a comprehensive bilateral agenda to promote political, trade and investment, defense, and energy cooperation and deepen the people-to-people linkages through education and cultural exchanges.”

About Pakistan’s role at international forums, he said the country had begun its eighth term on the UN Security Council (2025-2026) and was committed to playing a constructive and bridge-building role in addressing key global challenges, from resolving conflicts to promoting peace and security per the UN Charter. “We will continue opposing unlawful uses of force, combating terrorism in all its forms, and advocating for effective peacekeeping and peace-building efforts.”

During the interview, Dar condemned brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and all other Arab territories. “The scenes on the ground are heart-wrenching. Israel’s indiscriminate use of force has caused unprecedented loss of lives and property and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. Undoubtedly, Israel’s expansionist designs have destabilized the entire region.”

About trade ties between Pakistan and Egypt, he said that economic cooperation, trade, and investment were of critical importance. “Strengthening economic and commercial ties has been the primary focus of the two brotherly countries for the very multi-faceted foundation of the bilateral relations. Pakistan and Egypt are significantly large countries in population and size of their economies.” He said that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was $294 million in fiscal year 2023-24. “This is a fraction of what could be achieved through enhanced cooperation in trade and investment. Therefore, the two sides are overcoming the possible hurdles through joint mechanisms to reach their full potential.”

He said the two countries’ trade ministries would soon hold a second round of Joint Working Group (JWG) in Egypt. “Similarly, we have been striving to revitalize the Pakistan-Egypt Joint Business Council (JBC). The two sides are working to hold the 4th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting to consolidate the economic cooperation further.”

The FM said that Pakistan and Egypt had massive potential for collaboration in infrastructure development, smart cities, and digital transformation. “With Egypt’s significant progress in these areas, both countries can explore joint ventures in mega infrastructure projects, urban planning, and housing schemes,” he said, adding that Egyptian expertise in smart city planning and sustainable urban development could support Pakistan’s modernization efforts, especially in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

When asked about the two countries’ role in mitigating the effects of climate change, he said, “Pakistan and Egypt share many common interests and perspectives on climate change and constructively work together at international forums with other like-minded developing countries. Our two countries also face similar vulnerabilities and challenges posed by climate change.”

He said that both countries maintain that the developed nations must fulfil their climate finance commitments to realize the global climate goals based on the established principles of “Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities.”

On Kashmir issue, the FM said Pakistan had consistently maintained that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be granted their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Against this backdrop, we will continue to extend our full moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people’s struggle to achieve this democratic right.”