Dar, Fidan discuss HLSCC session and regional stability

ISTANBUL, AUG 30: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in Istanbul today.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the continued strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations in the political, economic, security and cultural domains.

Welcoming the progress achieved under the framework of the Pakistan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the two Foreign Ministers agreed on the early convening of the next HLSCC Session.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of regional and international importance and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely for regional peace and stability.

Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir, Director General (UN) Umar Siddique, First Secretary Qazi Saleem, and Deputy Director to the Foreign Minister Agha Hunain also joined the DPM/FM for the meeting.