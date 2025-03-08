Dar, Fidan discuss bilateral ties at Jeddah OIC Summit

ISLAMABAD, MAR 8 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Countries held in Jeddah. Both the leaders exchanged views on the latest geopolitical developments. Recalling Turkish President’s recent visit to Pakistan they agreed to further deeepen their ties across various fields.