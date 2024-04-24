Dar extends sympathy to UAE over torrential rains devastation

ISLAMABAD, APR 24: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar held telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of United Arab Emirates to express deepest sympathy on the devastation caused by recent torrential rains. He commended the leadership of the UAE for the swift, efficient and timely administrative response to this natural calamity. They also exchanged views on matters of bilateral as well as global significance.