Dar expresss solidarity with Kashmiri and Palestinian women

ISLAMABAD, MAR 8 /DNA/ – On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, issued a message reaffirming the nation’s commitment to the empowerment and rights of women and girls.

In his statement, Senator Dar lauded the transformative role of women in society, describing them as essential drivers of inclusive development, responsive governance, and sustainable peace. He highlighted that Pakistan’s constitutional guarantees of equality and protection against discrimination form the bedrock of the country’s efforts.

The Foreign Minister detailed Pakistan’s comprehensive framework for gender equality, noting that women are increasingly assuming leadership roles across political institutions, the judiciary, civil service, armed forces, and corporate sectors. He attributed this progress to expanded legal protections, social safety nets, financial inclusion initiatives, and programs specifically designed for women entrepreneurs.

A key point of pride in the message was Pakistan’s role as the host of the 9th Ministerial Conference on Women of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this year, which he stated reflects the country’s dedication to championing women’s rights across the Islamic world.

Extending Pakistan’s advocacy beyond its borders, Senator Dar expressed solidarity with women facing oppression elsewhere. He specifically mentioned Kashmiri women enduring decades of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the mothers and daughters of Palestine suffering under ongoing aggression. He concluded that the struggles of these women serve as a global reminder that women’s rights cannot be secured in isolation.