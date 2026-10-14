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Dar expresses satisfaction at positive momentum in Pakistan–Russia relations

| October 14, 2026
Dar expresses satisfaction at positive momentum in Pakistan–Russia relations

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a meeting with Mr. Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Interior Minister of the Russian Federation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also joined the meeting.

The DPM/FM expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Pakistan–Russia relations, welcoming recent high-level visits and exchanges. The two sides discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, culture and tourism, strengthening people-to-people ties, and maintaining close cooperation at multilateral fora, including the SCO.

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