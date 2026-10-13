Dar, EU Commissioner Brunner discuss migration cooperation 

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner in Islamabad today.

Recalling recent engagements between Pakistan and the European Union, the DPM/FM expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan–EU relations. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on migration and mobility, a key pillar of the Pakistan–EU Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The DPM/FM highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to curb irregular migration and combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking. He stressed that these efforts should be complemented by greater opportunities for legal migration for Pakistani skilled workers and professionals. Commissioner Brunner appreciated Pakistan’s progress in curbing irregular migration and noted the scope for expanding legal pathways for migration.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with the European Union. He expressed the hope that Commissioner Brunner’s visit would lead to practical outcomes that benefit both sides.