Dar engages Spanish, Omani counterparts

Dar calls for international probe into India’s violation of Indus Waters Treaty

DNA

Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held separate telephone conversations with Spanish Foreign Minister and Minister for European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares, and the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, to discuss Pakistan’s concerns over escalating regional tensions and India’s recent actions.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, during his conversation with the Spanish Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar outlined Pakistan’s deep concerns over increasing instability in South Asia, particularly highlighting India’s provocative actions, ongoing propaganda campaign, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He described these measures as blatant violations of international law. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security and expressed readiness for an independent and transparent international investigation into the matter.

In response, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares welcomed Pakistan’s call for a peaceful resolution of disputes and expressed strong support for transparency and diplomacy. He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and responsible approach and emphasized the importance of dialogue in addressing regional challenges. Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic and strategic relations between Pakistan and Spain.

In a separate telephone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar similarly briefed him on the current regional situation. He pointed to India’s inflammatory propaganda, illegal unilateral actions, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as clear violations of international norms and a threat to regional stability.

The Foreign Minister of Oman underlined the need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address sensitive regional issues. DPM Dar appreciated Oman’s ongoing diplomatic efforts, particularly in facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, and conveyed best wishes for their success.

These engagements reflect Pakistan’s active diplomatic outreach to foster international support for regional peace and to highlight serious concerns over India’s recent unilateral actions.