Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza peace, regional developments
ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, who conveyed his condolences over the loss of precious lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
They discussed regional developments, including in the Middle East and peace efforts for Gaza.
Emphasizing the importance of continued high-level engagement, FM Abdelatty expressed his desire to visit Pakistan at an early date.
