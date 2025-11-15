Saturday, November 15, 2025
Main Menu

Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza peace, regional developments

| November 15, 2025
Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza peace, regional developments

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, who conveyed his condolences over the loss of precious lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

They discussed regional developments, including in the Middle East and peace efforts for Gaza.

Emphasizing the importance of continued high-level engagement, FM Abdelatty expressed his desire to visit Pakistan at an early date.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology & Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology & Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KP Tourism Authority Hosts Ceremony to Honour Climbers of Tirich Mir Summit ISLAMABAD, NOV 15Read More

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Pakistan, Jordan sign MoUs on media, culture, and education

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received His Majesty King AbdullahRead More

Comments are Closed