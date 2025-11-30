Dar, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30 /DNA/ – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on the Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today.

The DPM/FM expressed condolences over the tragic killing of three Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border. He also extended heartfelt sympathies for the loss of lives and all those affected by the recent devastating fires in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He reaffirmed that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with China in these difficult times.

Discussions also covered Pakistan–China bilateral cooperation across diverse areas, as well as recent regional & international developments.