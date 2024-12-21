Dar chairs key meeting on Islamabad Int’l Airport’s outsourcing

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 (DNA) – Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired the Steering Committee on outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport. Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The committee decided to approve the recommendation of the Pakistan Airports Authority that the bidder was technically qualified for outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

The Steering Committee directed Ministry of Aviation to expedite the completion of the outsourcing process for the Islamabad International Airport.