Dar chairs high-level meeting on restoring Pakistan’s hockey legacy

ISLAMABAD, OCT 22 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired a meeting today on the promotion and revival of hockey.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Minister for Information, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, DG PSB, & senior officials including the Secretary and Vice President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Discussions focused on restoring Pakistan’s legacy in world hockey through grassroots development, improved infrastructure, modern coaching, and merit-based player growth.

The DPM/FM emphasized that hockey is a symbol of national pride & deserves renewed investment and attention at every level. He reaffirmed the government’s full support for revitalizing the sport and directed the formulation of a comprehensive revival roadmap aimed at enhancing facilities, & reigniting youth participation.