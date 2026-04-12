Dar briefs Saudi FM on Islamabad ceasefire push

ISLAMABAD, APR 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan @FaisalbinFarhan.

DPM/FM shared developments regarding the Islamabad Talks. He stressed the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments.

Underscoring Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue, he reaffirmed the resolve to continue supporting all diplomatic efforts and sustain dialogue to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.