Dar, Araghchi reaffirm commitment to enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation

| April 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD, APR 20 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

They discussed bilateral relations, reaffirming their resolve to deepen cooperation. Regional and global developments of mutual interest were also discussed.

DPM Dar expressed hope that mediation efforts between the USA and Iran will lead to peace, security, and development.

