Dar, Araghchi discuss rising tensions in occupied East Jerusalem
ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
They exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the deteriorating situation in Occupied East Jerusalem.
DPM/FM invited Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
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