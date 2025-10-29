Dar, Algerian counterpart satisfied with trajectory of bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.
Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Algeria relations, and enhance coordination in multilateral fora, including the UN.
