Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Main Menu

Dar, Algerian counterpart satisfied with trajectory of bilateral ties

| October 29, 2025
Dar, Algerian counterpart satisfied with trajectory of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Algeria relations, and enhance coordination in multilateral fora, including the UN.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Six Pakistani soldiers, seven militants die in border operation

(Untitled)

RAWALPINDI, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general areaRead More

‘One soul and two hearts’ PM greatly indented to Türkiye leadership for whole-hearted support

‘One soul and two hearts’ PM greatly indented to Türkiye leadership for whole-hearted support

Lauds visionary leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan; declares Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan as AmbassadorRead More

Comments are Closed