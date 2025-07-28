Dar, Abdelatty urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza at conference
ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, met with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution today.
Reaffirming the deep-rooted and historic bilateral ties, the two leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing broad-based cooperation across various sectors, including medical, minerals, defense, trade, and investment. They agreed on the need to strengthen connectivity between Pakistan and Egypt to promote economic integration and facilitate greater trade. Both sides also agreed to undertake high-level exchanges in the near future.
Appreciating the continued collaboration at multilateral fora, FM Abdelatty congratulated Pakistan on assuming the Presidency of the UNSC this month.
Reiterating their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, the two ministers underscored the urgent need for unimpaired humanitarian access, an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities, and expressed hope for a meaningful and constructive outcome of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution.
Related News
Dar, Abdelatty urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza at conference
ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq DarRead More
Germany’s Karachi consulate suspends services for non-EU nationals
KARACHI, JUL 28: The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi hasRead More
Comments are Closed