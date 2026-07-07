Daily Islamabad Post & DNA sign MoU with Uzbekistan’s DUNYO News Agency

ISLAMABAD, JUL 7 (DNA) – In a significant step towards strengthening media cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the Daily Islamabad Post and Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DUNYO News Agency, the official news agency of Uzbekistan.

The ceremony was held in Islamabad where Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, and veteran journalist Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, Chief Editor of Daily Islamabad Post and DNA, formally exchanged documents. Both sides pledged to promote each other’s content under the framework of media collaboration, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and coverage of bilateral relations.

The MoU is expected to further cement media contacts between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, opening new avenues for cooperation in journalism, information sharing, and cultural promotion. Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted the importance of media in fostering people-to-people ties and expressed confidence that this partnership would bring the two nations closer.

On the Pakistani side, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti emphasized the role of independent media in bridging gaps between countries. He noted that DNA, Pakistan’s leading private news agency, and Daily Islamabad Post, the country’s first and only diplomatic daily, have always prioritized international collaboration. Bhatti, with over 35 years of experience in journalism and analysis, underscored that this initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and cultural bonds with Uzbekistan.

The collaboration will allow for the exchange of news, features, and analytical reports, ensuring that audiences in both countries gain deeper insights into each other’s political, economic, and cultural landscapes.

This partnership marks another milestone in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, reinforcing the role of media as a vital tool in diplomacy and international cooperation.