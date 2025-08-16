Daily Islamabad Post Completes Six Years of Publication

ISLAMABAD: The Daily Islamabad Post has successfully completed six years of its publication, marking an important milestone in Pakistan’s media landscape. In a remarkably short span of time, the newspaper has achieved several accomplishments and established itself as a credible voice, particularly among the country’s diplomatic and policymaking circles.

Since its inception, the Daily Islamabad Post has created a distinct niche for itself among Pakistan’s leading newspapers. Known for its balanced reporting, insightful analyses, and wide-ranging coverage, the newspaper has consistently delivered quality content to its readers. Its special emphasis on diplomacy, foreign relations, and global affairs has made it especially popular among diplomats, foreign missions, and policy think tanks based in Islamabad.

One of the newspaper’s early achievements was becoming a member of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) soon after its launch—a recognition that very few dailies attain in such a short time. This membership not only validated the credibility of the Daily Islamabad Post but also reflected its commitment to journalistic standards and professionalism.

Led by its editor, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, a seasoned career journalist with decades of experience in political and diplomatic reporting, the newspaper has grown steadily both in reach and reputation. Bhatti’s editorial vision and commitment to impartial journalism have been instrumental in shaping the newspaper’s identity. Under his leadership, the Daily Islamabad Post has carved out a space where serious journalism thrives, free from sensationalism but rich in substance.

The newspaper is owned and published by the Monthly Centreline—the largest circulated diplomatic magazine in Pakistan—and the Diplomatic News Agency (DNA), both of which are highly respected for their specialized coverage of international relations and diplomatic affairs. This strong backing has provided the Daily Islamabad Post with a unique edge in producing news content that resonates with both domestic and foreign readers.

In just six years, the newspaper has built a loyal readership not only in Islamabad but across Pakistan and abroad. Its online presence has further expanded its influence, allowing it to reach a diverse global audience that values accurate reporting and credible perspectives from Pakistan.

Looking ahead, the Daily Islamabad Post has ambitious plans for expansion. It intends to establish a stronger presence in Pakistan’s two largest cities, Lahore and Karachi, in the near future. This move is expected to broaden its outreach, strengthen its circulation, and solidify its standing as a truly national daily.

As the newspaper celebrates six years of impactful journalism, it continues to uphold the values of credibility, responsibility, and excellence in reporting. With a growing readership, recognition from leading media bodies, and the trust of Pakistan’s diplomatic community, the Daily Islamabad Post is well-positioned to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.