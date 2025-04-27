Daducha dam construction to boost Rawalpindi’s water supply

RAWALPINDI, APR 27 (DNA) — Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Sultan Bajwa on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the WASA Rawalpindi to review preparations for the monsoon season.

During a meeting with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Bajwa directed that preparations for the monsoon season should be completed on an emergency basis.

He said obstacles to the flow of water in drains and drains across the city should be removed so that any kind of flood situation could be dealt with during the rains. All institutions would have to work together in that regard. He urged the relevant institutions to take steps to prevent encroachments on drains and dumping of building materials.

Earlier, the WASA MD, in his briefing on the monsoon preparations, informed the parliamentary secretary that the Agency had completed 80 percent of the cleaning of sewer lines like every year, while the remaining work would be completed before May 15.

The machinery used for drainage from low-lying areas during the rains had also been repaired, while all jetting, suction and dewatering machines were in working condition, he added. Saleem Ashraf further said funds had been sought from the Punjab Government for cleaning of the Leh Nullah and 15 major drains of the city.

He said WASA was trying to provide basic facilities like clean drinking water and sewage to the citizens of Rawalpindi. He said several steps were being taken to further strengthen the active role of WASA. Professional engineers had been hired through the Punjab Public Source, who were playing their role for the betterment of the institution, he added.

The WASA MD said they had tightened the noose around defaulters and for the first time in Agency’s history, more than Rs 2 billion had been recovered lessening the financial problems. As regards the water situation, the MD said that the water requirements had increased with the onset of summer. Currently WASA was supplying 51 million gallons of water against the demand of 70 million gallons per day from three sources, including Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam and tube-wells.

He said to meet the shortage, WASA was working on mega projects, including under DREAMS which 12 million gallons of water would be obtained from Chahan Dam, an additional five million gallons from Rawal Dam, and eight million gallons from Khanpur Dam. The completion of the projects would help in removing the water shortage.

Moreover, he said, work was being started on the feasibility project of Daduchha Dam, while its construction work was also in full swing. The dam would be able to provide 35 million gallons of water per day.

Parliamentary Secretary Bajwa appreciated the efforts of WASA Rawalpindi and said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, providing water and sewerage facilities to every citizen was the top priority and all resources should be utilized for that —DNA