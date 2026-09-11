D-8 Secy-General meets Turkish Industry Minister in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, SEP 11 /DNA/ – Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), had a substantive meeting with Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, at GITEX AI Türkiye in Istanbul.

The meeting marked their second engagement this year, following their meeting in Ankara in February 2026, and built on the ongoing endeavors to advance practical industrial and technological cooperation across the D-8.

Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood highlighted industrial cooperation as a priority area of the D-8 under the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 and underscored the importance of translating the collective strengths of the nine Member States into collaborative partnerships. He emphasized stronger linkages among the industrial, technological, research and innovation ecosystems of Member States to foster competitiveness, technology-driven growth, and mutually-beneficial economic cooperation.

The two sides had a wide-ranging exchange on opportunities in advanced manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), TechnoParks, innovation, and industrial transformation. Avenues for connecting technology ecosystems across Member States and further advancing the D-8 industrial cooperation agenda through sustained high-level dialogue and engagement were discussed.

Minister Kacır shared perspectives on Türkiye’s expanding technology and innovation ecosystem and its experience in technology-driven industrial transformation. He expressed support for the Secretariat’s efforts to upscale D-8 industrial cooperation and emphasized the value of sharing experience, expertise, and know-how among Member States for mutual benefit.

Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood highly appreciated Minister Kacır’s strong support and constructive spirit of cooperation. He also commended Türkiye’s technological advancement and dynamic innovation ecosystem, as well as the Ministry’s role in promoting major technology platforms such as GITEX Türkiye and TEKNOFEST, bringing together industry, innovators, entrepreneurs and technology leaders. It was agreed to maintain close contact to realize the goals set during the meeting.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by Ambassador Mustafa Özcan, Director-I, and Mr. Muhammad Bilal Khan and Mr. Münir Ketizmen, Executive Assistants at the D-8 Secretariat.