D-8 Secretary-General urges stronger technology partnership at TEKNOFEST Şanlıurfa

Secretary-General Advocates For Strong Technology Partnership Among D-8 Members At Teknofest In Şanliurfa

ISTANBUL, OCT 5 /DNA/ – The Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), H.E. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, has advocated for a stronger technology partnership among D-8 member states, stressing the importance of deeper collaboration in industry and technology, including Artificial Intelligence, during a high-level visit to TEKNOFEST in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye.

At the invitation of Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Ambassador Mahmood participated in the latest edition of TEKNOFEST, held from 30 September to 4 October 2026. The visit underscored the D-8’s commitment to advancing technological cooperation across its member geography amid rapid global technological transformations.

During the two-day visit, the Secretary-General attended the grand high-level event featuring an inspiring address by H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the award ceremony for winners of wide-ranging technology competitions. He interacted with key policymakers and technology leaders, including Minister Kacır; Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology H.E. Muhammet Kasım Gönüllü; TEKNOFEST Board Chairman and Chairman of the T3 Foundation, Mr. Selçuk Bayraktar; the Presidency’s Head of Cyber Security of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Ümit Önal; President of TÜBİTAK, Prof. Dr. Orhan Aydın; and senior management from TÜBİTAK, ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, and several other participating institutions.

The Secretary-General toured pavilions of major companies, where he was briefed on a range of cutting-edge products, and engaged with young innovators participating in the TEKNOFEST competitions, learning about their award-winning products. Throughout these interactions, the focus remained on strengthening the prospects of a formidable D-8 technology partnership.

Ambassador Mahmood apprised his interlocutors of the progress in the D-8’s different tracks of sectoral cooperation and stressed the importance of deeper collaboration in the fields of industry and technology, including Artificial Intelligence.

On the sidelines, the Secretary-General met with Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak, congratulating him on the successful hosting of TEKNOFEST in the historic “City of Prophets.” He thanked the Governor for making arrangements for foreign delegates to experience Şanlıurfa’s rich historical and cultural heritage and its vast tourism potential.

In his media interactions, the Secretary-General extended felicitations to Minister Fatih Kacır, Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, and all partner institutions for their meticulous planning and seamless execution of TEKNOFEST, which drew more than 1 million people from different walks of life. He particularly appreciated the strong spirit and enthusiastic participation of the youth in the event.

Noting that TEKNOFEST had already transformed into an internationally-renowned brand, the Secretary-General underlined that its latest edition in Şanlıurfa powerfully showcased Türkiye’s growing technological prowess across a broad spectrum. He expressed the hope that there will be closer, mutually-beneficial association between D-8 members and TEKNOFEST.

The Secretary-General was accompanied during the visit by Executive Assistant Münir Ketizmen.