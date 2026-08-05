D-8 Secretary-General meets Ambassador Usluer in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) paid a courtesy visit today to Ambassador Dr. Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Head of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Representation Office in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General reiterated the Organisation’s sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Türkiye for its unwavering and unstinting support in hosting the D-8 Secretariat in Istanbul since its inception. The Secretary-General specifically thanked Ambassador Usluer for her office’s continued facilitation and coordination, which enables the smooth operation of a large number of diplomatic missions within this historic and majestic city.

The discussions provided an opportunity for an engaging and comprehensive exchange on the D-8’s journey. The dialogue covered the Organisation’s historical evolution, its current strategic direction, and its future trajectory. Both sides emphasized the D-8’s growing role as a formidable platform for economic cooperation and integration among major developing countries.

Furthermore, the conversation highlighted the bloc’s significance in coordinating common positions on core developmental priorities at relevant international and multilateral fora, reinforcing the commitment of member states to amplify the voice of the Global South in global economic governance.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening the partnership between the D-8 Secretariat and the Turkish host authorities.