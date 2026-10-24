D-8 Secretary General attends Istanbul Mediation Conference

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (DNA): Secretary General of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation Ambassador Sohail Mahmood has highlighted the importance of mediation for sustainable peace in a volatile and fractured world and lauded Türkiye’s contributions in this regard.

The Secretary-General was participating in the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Held under the theme “Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World,” the Conference brought together more than 200 practitioners, Secretaries-General of regional organisations, academics, and area experts to discuss ways to strengthen mediation and promote peaceful resolution of conflicts.



In his wide-ranging opening address, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the need for creating space for diplomacy and strengthening mediation efforts for lasting peace.



He particularly underscored three guiding principles for effective mediation: sincere dialogue, sustained mediation, and regional ownership.

The Conference was also addressed by the President of the Republic of Türkiye and the Secretary-General of the United Nations through special video messages.



On the sidelines, D-8 secretary general Sohail Mahmood held exchanges with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Palestine’s Foreign Minister Dr. Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, and other participating dignitaries.

In a bilateral meeting with United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Sohail Mahmood discussed establishing an institutional relationship and exploring cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly youth engagement, cultural exchanges, and inter-cultural dialogue.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he highlighted the importance of the mediation conference and also elaborated outlined the D-8’s core priorities of economic cooperation and integration.



In the evolving global environment and regional developments, he underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, multilateral partnerships, and collective action in promoting peace and shared prosperity.