D-8 Ministers Adopt Antalya Action Framework at COP31, Advance Collective Climate Cooperation

ANTALYA, NOV 18 /DNA/- In a significant step towards strengthening collective climate action, the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) convened its High-Level Ministerial Session on Climate Action on 17 November 2026, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye. Bringing together Ministers and Heads of Delegation from all nine Member States, the High-Level Session concluded with the unanimous adoption of the “Antalya Ministerial Action Framework on D-8 Climate and Environmental Cooperation,” establishing a pathway for translating shared commitments into practical initiatives and measurable outcomes.

Jointly organized by the D-8 Secretariat, Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the COP31 Presidency, the gathering built upon the historic First D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Environment, held in Istanbul on 17 July 2026, further consolidating the Organization’s evolving climate cooperation agenda.

Inaugurating the Session, H.E. Mr. Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye and President of COP31, commended the D-8’s founding vision of solidarity, justice and mutual cooperation, highlighting the Organization’s considerable potential to advance collective climate solutions. He emphasized that the diverse strengths, experiences and technological capabilities of Member States could be harnessed through stronger South-South cooperation, joint projects, knowledge-sharing and improved access to climate finance. Recalling the Istanbul Declaration of July 2026, he called for translating shared commitments into tangible results, particularly in clean energy, green industrialization, sustainable agriculture and circular economy. He also proposed establishing a “COP31 Antalya-Gaza Climate Corridor” to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and sustainable infrastructure solutions for Gaza, reflecting the importance of solidarity and collective responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the D-8, expressed profound appreciation to Türkiye for hosting COP31 and commended Minister Kurum’s dynamic leadership of the COP31 Presidency and sustained support for D-8 climate cooperation. Warning of the existential threat posed by climate change and the growing risk of exceeding the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C threshold, the Secretary-General emphasized the urgency of accelerating emissions reduction, strengthening resilience and closing the persistent gap between international commitments and implementation.

Highlighting the D-8’s expanding institutional framework, the Secretary-General recalled the Istanbul Declaration of July 2026, which identified adaptation, just transition, climate finance, loss and damage, technology transfer, zero waste, circular economy and youth engagement as shared priorities. Welcoming the COP31 Presidency’s guiding principles of “Dialogue. Consensus. Action”, he underscored the importance of operationalizing the D-8 Environment and Climate Cooperation Platform, supported by a Technical Working Group, and developing the D-8 Climate and Environment Roadmap (2027–2030) to advance policy coordination, capacity-building, joint projects and international partnerships, including in clean energy, biodiversity conservation, and environmental protection.

Adding a special dimension to the proceedings, a message from H.E. Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, highlighted the pressing environmental challenges facing humanity and the importance of shared responsibility in addressing them. Underscoring the global impact of the Zero Waste Movement pioneered under her leadership, the message encouraged D-8 countries to deepen collaboration in sustainable resource management, responsible consumption and circular economy practices.

Representing the perspectives and priorities of the nine Member States, the Ministers and Heads of Delegation from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye presented their national climate policies, achievements and initiatives. Their statements reaffirmed support for Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency and the D-8 climate cooperation agenda, with particular emphasis on equitable climate finance, adaptation and resilience, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, water security, disaster preparedness, technology transfer and green industrial development. Delegations also advocated stronger institutional partnerships, knowledge-sharing and climate justice, taking into account the distinct vulnerabilities and development needs of emerging economies.

As the principal outcome of the deliberations, the adopted Framework outlines mechanisms for sustained cooperation, including institutional coordination, technical engagement, and the development of joint programmes. It provides a foundation for advancing implementation-oriented partnerships among Member States and with relevant international organizations and development partners.

Building on the Ministerial deliberations, a Special Event on “Zero Waste and Circular Economy” followed, featuring Opening Statement by Mr. Samed Ağırbaş, President of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, and presentations by other experts. Highlighting the achievements and international outreach of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, Mr. Ağırbaş encouraged D-8 countries to pursue collaborative initiatives and exchange innovative solutions. Participating delegations shared experiences in waste reduction, recycling, resource efficiency and sustainable production and consumption, identifying opportunities for practical cooperation.

Together, the Ministerial Session on Climate Action and the Special Event on Zero Waste and Circular Economy marked a further milestone in the D-8’s climate cooperation journey, advancing the commitments of the ‘Istanbul Declaration’ towards structured implementation. As the Organization approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027, the Antalya outcomes reinforce its determination to promote climate resilience, environmental sustainability and inclusive development through strengthened solidarity and collective action, consistent with COP31’s approach based on “Dialogue. Consensus. Action” and a strong emphasis on translating commitments into concrete actions.