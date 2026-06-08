D-8 Chief Urges Global Cooperation on Energy Efficiency

ISLAMABAD, JUN 8 /DNA/ – D-8 Secretary-General Calls for Enhanced Global Cooperation on Energy Efficiency and Resource Management at Zero Waste Forum 2026 H.E. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), participated as a Keynote Speaker in the High-Level Ministerial Session on Energy — titled “Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future” — jointly organized by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and the Zero Waste Foundation.

The Dialogue was chaired by H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Türkiye. The event formed part of the broader Zero Waste Forum 2026, one of the world’s largest sustainability gatherings, which attracted more than 5,000 participants from over 180 countries, including more than 120 Ministers and hundreds of senior policymakers and stakeholders. The Zero Wast Forum was organized under the auspices of H.E. Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye and Patron of the globally-acclaimed Zero Waste Initiative. In his opening remarks, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar emphasized that energy efficiency and zero waste are inseparable pillars of sustainable development, both centered on preventing waste, ensuring responsible use of resources, and strengthening economic resilience. Stressing that the world faces simultaneous energy, climate, and resource challenges, he highlighted Türkiye’s nationwide energyefficiency mobilization across industry, transportation, agriculture, and buildings, supported by a USD 20 billion investment target under the country’s 2024–2030 Energy Efficiency Action Plan. The Minister underscored the importance of raising awareness at all levels of society and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to advancing international cooperation on energy efficiency, renewable energy, circular economy practices, resource security, and sustainable development. He also noted that the Forum would contribute to shaping practical solutions and a forward-looking roadmap ahead of COP31 in Antalya. In his address, D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood commended the Government of Türkiye, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Zero Waste Foundation for organizing the timely event. He paid rich tribute to H.E. Mrs. Emine Erdoğan for her visionary leadership of the Zero Waste Initiative, which has evolved from a national programme into a globally recognized movement endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly. The Secretary-General underscored that, in view of the new imperatives, the D-8 was steadily integrating sustainability into its overall cooperation agenda – recognizing that energy efficiency, circular economy practices, and sustainable resource management were essential for achieving long-term economic resilience and sustainable development. He highlighted recent D-8 initiatives in these areas, including the first-ever D-8 Virtual Showcase on “D-8 Voices for a Zero-Waste Future,”; the D-8 High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue held during the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku last month; and the First Meeting of D-8 Ministers of Energy hosted by Azerbaijan on 1st June 2026, which adopted the comprehensive “Baku Declaration on Energy Cooperation.” Referring to the D-8 Energy and Climate Center (D-8 ECC) being established in Baku, Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood noted that the Center would serve as an important institutional platform for fostering dialogue and practical cooperation on matters related to energy efficiency, mining sector, climate resilience, innovation, and sustainable development among D-8 Member States. The Secretary-General expressed gratitude and appreciation to Minister Bayraktar for Türkiye’s active contribution to the success of the First Meeting of D-8 Ministers of Energy in Baku on 1 June 2026. He also welcomed Minister Bayraktar’s proposal to convene a D-8 Ministerial Session on the sidelines during COP31 in Antalya, noting that the initiative would provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen cooperation among D-8 Member States on energy, climate, and sustainable development issues. Looking ahead, the Secretary-General proposed three practical initiatives: (i) the establishment of a Global South Platform on Energy Efficiency and Resource Management; (ii) the launch of a Circular Economy and Zero-Waste Partnership Initiative; and (iii) the development of innovative financing mechanisms, including Green Sukuk and blended finance instruments, to support energy-efficiency, renewable energy, and circular economy projects. The other distinguished speakers and participants included ministers and senior representatives from Bangladesh Azerbaijan, Guinea, Moldova, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and countries from the region as well as representatives of international and regional organizations, including the World Bank Group, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), United Nations entities, academia, and leading private-sector institutions. Overall, the discussions during the High-Level Dialogue reaffirmed the importance of strengthening international cooperation, mobilizing investment, and promoting innovation to advance a resourceefficient, resilient, and sustainable future.