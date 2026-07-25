D-8, African nations boost agricultural cooperation

ISTANBUL, JUL 25 /DNA/ – A high-level meeting was held today to discuss the strengthening of agricultural cooperation between the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and African nations.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of the D-8, met with a visiting delegation to exchange views on enhancing collaboration in the agri-food sector, with the discussion highlighting the critical need for sustainable agricultural development to feed a combined population of over 1.3 billion people across the D-8 Member States.

The D-8 recognizes agriculture and food security as strategic priorities for economic growth and stability, and during the meeting both sides explored concrete opportunities to bridge institutional frameworks and foster stronger private sector engagement. Key areas of discussion included encouraging cross-border investments in agricultural infrastructure and processing, sharing innovative farming techniques and digital tools to increase yields through technology transfer, and promoting climate-smart agricultural practices to ensure long-term environmental and economic resilience.

The dialogue focused on creating a robust pipeline for cooperation between D-8 Member States, which include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, and the broader African continent. By leveraging the D-8’s expertise in industrial agriculture and Africa’s vast agricultural potential, the partnership aims to create new value chains and bolster food self-sufficiency.

Secretary General Mahmood reiterated the D-8’s commitment to multilateralism and economic solidarity, stating that such partnerships are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Zero Hunger. Both parties agreed to form technical working groups to map out specific projects, identify investment gaps, and facilitate business-to-business matchmaking events to turn today’s discussions into tangible outcomes.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision for a resilient agricultural future that benefits both regions economically and socially. The D-8 is an intergovernmental organization that aims to improve the developing countries’ position in the world economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at the international level, and improve standards of living.